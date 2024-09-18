Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,530 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

