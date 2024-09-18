Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $58,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.0 %

AMN opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

