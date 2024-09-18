Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,715 shares of company stock worth $200,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

