Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.07 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,839.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 95,194 shares during the period.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HYD opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
