Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.49

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.49 and last traded at $56.49, with a volume of 3523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

The company has a market cap of $592.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period.

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

