Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. Vince had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Vince Stock Performance

Vince stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 10,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,860. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial started coverage on Vince in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Small Cap Consu raised shares of Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

