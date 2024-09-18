Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,138 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vipshop by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 99,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vipshop by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 29,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.