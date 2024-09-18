Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Trading Up 25%

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 134,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 236,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Visionstate Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$8.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -1.87.

About Visionstate

(Get Free Report)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.