Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.09% from the company’s current price.

VIST has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of Vista Energy stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,580. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.66). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $396.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 5,683.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

