Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vita Life Sciences’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a healthcare company, engages in formulating, packaging, distributing, and selling vitamins and supplements in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. The company also offers various minerals, herbs, and superfoods. In addition, it provides products for therapeutic areas, such as nervous system; nutritionals; urinary health; weight management; immunity; skin, hair, and nails; liver and digestion; fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum; blood sugar management; cardiovascular health; pain and inflammation; men, women, and children's health; antioxidants; bones, joints, and muscles; and eye health.

