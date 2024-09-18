Vlad Volodarski Sells 31,872 Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total value of C$502,627.81.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.65 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.09.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -358.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
