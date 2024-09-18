Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.31

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 2255691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 270,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

