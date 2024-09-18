VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VolitionRx news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 406,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,477.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

