Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,627 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $187,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

