Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
IGA stock remained flat at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $9.55.
About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
