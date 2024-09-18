Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

IGA stock remained flat at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

