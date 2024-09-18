Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
IDE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,447. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $10.95.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.