Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.05. Vuzix shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 915,653 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vuzix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Vuzix Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $70.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 1,285.06% and a negative return on equity of 114.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,453 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 541.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

