W Nicholas Howley Sells 5,472 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,373.70. 130,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,920. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,286.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,271.82. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,396.13.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

