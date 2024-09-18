Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 1,947,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,043,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.