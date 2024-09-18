Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $166,607.88 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,677,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,412,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $635.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
