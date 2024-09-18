Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $166,607.88 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,677,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,412,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $635.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.2% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 110,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 46.6% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 10,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

