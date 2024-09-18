Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.12 and last traded at $91.68. 2,671,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,220,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 555.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.