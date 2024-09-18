Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 71,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 804,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

