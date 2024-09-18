Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 34,000 Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 243,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,301,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BWG stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%.

(Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.