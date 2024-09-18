Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 34,000 Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 243,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,301,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
BWG stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $8.85.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.