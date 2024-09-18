Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,830 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,120,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

