Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIE opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.2397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

