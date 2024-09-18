Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $15,781,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in KLA by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 1,579.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $739.60 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $779.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $754.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.80.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

