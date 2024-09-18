Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after buying an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after buying an additional 288,111 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,745,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,703,000 after purchasing an additional 281,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $78.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.