Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $800,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 95.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average of $144.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

