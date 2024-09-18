Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Welltower by 88.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 523,656 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.
Welltower Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 330.86%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
