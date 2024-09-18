Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 157.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 188.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

