Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

