Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 551 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,860 shares of company stock worth $8,333,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

