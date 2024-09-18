Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Wrap Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 120,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 68.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director Kevin W. Mullins sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $26,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.54. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

