Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO):

9/17/2024 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Sotherly Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.8 %

SOHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 4,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,057. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

