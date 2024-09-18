Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX):
- 9/5/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group was given a new $108.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.1 %
DSGX stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,495. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $104.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55 and a beta of 0.98.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
