Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX):

9/5/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group was given a new $108.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.1 %

DSGX stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,495. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $104.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Get The Descartes Systems Group Inc alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.