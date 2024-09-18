West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Price Up 4.3%

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $309.73 and last traded at $308.63. Approximately 110,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 544,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

