Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.84

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.84 and last traded at $85.95, with a volume of 1135896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,843.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,843.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,758,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

