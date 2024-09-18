Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.84

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.84 and traded as high as $12.16. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 90,651 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

