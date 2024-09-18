Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Copper & Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
