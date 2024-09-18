Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Trading Down 10.4%

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.12 ($0.01). Approximately 165,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 268,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 million, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.53.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

