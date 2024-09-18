Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $176.80

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176.80 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 174.60 ($2.31), with a volume of 382701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.80 ($2.30).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on WIX
Wickes Group Price Performance
Wickes Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,166.67%.
About Wickes Group
Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wickes Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.