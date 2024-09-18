Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $176.80

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176.80 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 174.60 ($2.31), with a volume of 382701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.80 ($2.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £415.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,460.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,166.67%.

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

