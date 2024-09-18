Will Shu Sells 4,010,599 Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) insider Will Shu sold 4,010,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £6,256,534.44 ($8,264,906.79).

Will Shu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Will Shu sold 2,648,173 shares of Deliveroo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £4,184,113.34 ($5,527,230.30).

LON ROO traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 156.80 ($2.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,288,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.70. Deliveroo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 107.40 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.20 ($2.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5,279.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 202 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 165.75 ($2.19).

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

