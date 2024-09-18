Will Shu Sells 4,010,599 Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) insider Will Shu sold 4,010,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £6,256,534.44 ($8,264,906.79).
Will Shu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Will Shu sold 2,648,173 shares of Deliveroo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £4,184,113.34 ($5,527,230.30).
Deliveroo Stock Down 1.5 %
LON ROO traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 156.80 ($2.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,288,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.70. Deliveroo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 107.40 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.20 ($2.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5,279.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Deliveroo
About Deliveroo
Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deliveroo
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.