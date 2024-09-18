Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 15,182 shares.The stock last traded at $122.44 and had previously closed at $120.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $829.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance

In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,742 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $190,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $126,023.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,854.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $190,261.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,534. Company insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

