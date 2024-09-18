WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz Buys 5,000 Shares

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,962,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,444. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

