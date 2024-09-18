WillScot Mobile Mini Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,828 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 206% compared to the typical volume of 924 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,872 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,971,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $101,809,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,118,000 after buying an additional 2,159,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,948,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

