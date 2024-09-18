WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 3,561 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 491,641 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,740,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $146,026,000 after buying an additional 177,132 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $80,465,000 after buying an additional 103,249 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,053,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 925,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after buying an additional 57,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

