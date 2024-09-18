WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.8 %

KEY stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

