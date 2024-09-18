WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,803 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,032,000 after buying an additional 174,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,599,000 after buying an additional 80,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,655,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,766,000 after buying an additional 243,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,151,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,791,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE TT opened at $374.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $374.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.