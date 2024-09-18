WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 797 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,766,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WST stock opened at $295.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.60. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

