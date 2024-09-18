WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,222 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $148.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

